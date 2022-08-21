Barclays Boosts World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $69.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WWE. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after purchasing an additional 648,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.