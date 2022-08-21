Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €81.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.7 %

BMW stock opened at €75.81 ($77.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €76.64 and its 200-day moving average is €79.45. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($102.47).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

