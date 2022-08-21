Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $20.56 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $20.56 million and $2.89 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,240,040 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

