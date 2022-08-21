Beer Money Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,817.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $442,413.82 and $6,817.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00098522 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.