Berenberg Bank Cuts adesso (OTC:ADSGF) Price Target to €205.00

adesso (OTC:ADSGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €233.00 ($237.76) to €205.00 ($209.18) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
adesso Price Performance
ADSGF opened at $81.75 on Wednesday.
adesso Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adesso (ADSGF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for adesso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adesso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.