BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,490

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,387 ($28.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,250.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,522.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The firm has a market cap of £120.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 947.22.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.14%.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.