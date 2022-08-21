BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 41,688 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 180.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,688 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,496,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

