BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 15,849 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.86 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.