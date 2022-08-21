BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 80,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $363.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

