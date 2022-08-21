BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,123.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 513,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,717,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,058,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

