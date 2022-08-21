BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

