BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $4.52 Million in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Electric as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,538 shares of company stock worth $5,937,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

