BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.30.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.