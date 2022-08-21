BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after buying an additional 797,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18,337.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,401,000 after buying an additional 554,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.9 %

PLD stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

