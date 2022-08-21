BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,542 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

