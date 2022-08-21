BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 27,970 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,970 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $249.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.