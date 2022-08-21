Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $955.5-973.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.51 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Up 16.7 %

Shares of BILL stock traded up $24.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.29. 9,855,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,477. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.24.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

