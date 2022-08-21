Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.24.

Shares of BILL traded up $24.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.29. 9,855,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,477. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.35. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

