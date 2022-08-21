Birdchain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $59.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a market cap of $69,973.35 and $59.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Birdchain has traded down 68.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00101919 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

