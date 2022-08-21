BiShares (BISON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68.00

BiShares (BISON) traded up 43.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, BiShares has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One BiShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiShares has a market cap of $13,384.96 and approximately $68.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00763748 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BiShares Coin Profile
BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BiShares Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BiShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.