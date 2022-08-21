BitBall Reaches Market Cap of $393,978.36 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $393,978.36 and approximately $87,597.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,428.72 or 0.99948820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00049386 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027244 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

