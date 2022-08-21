Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.70 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $24.82 or 0.00116040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $434.77 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00304592 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

