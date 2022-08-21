BitcoinPoS Price Tops $0.0696 on Top Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $400,127.41 and $72.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,959,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,264 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.