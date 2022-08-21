BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops One Day Volume of $5,382.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $5,382.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00299310 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00115744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077840 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 190.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,500,866,139 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

