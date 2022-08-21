Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Reaches $10.60 on Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $170.14 million and approximately $333,548.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $10.60 or 0.00049361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

