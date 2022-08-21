BitWhite 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73,211.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $39,089.70 and approximately $73,211.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

