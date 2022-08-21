BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.89.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.