BlackPool Self Reported Market Cap Hits $564,724.05 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, BlackPool has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One BlackPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackPool has a total market cap of $564,724.05 and approximately $20,407.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771007 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BlackPool Coin Profile
BlackPool launched on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
BlackPool Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BlackPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.