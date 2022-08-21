BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.23% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 161,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

