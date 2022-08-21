BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $6,256.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00127632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00096028 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.