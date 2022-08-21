BonFi Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a market capitalization of $43,126.85 and $26.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

