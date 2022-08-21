Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,528,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,041 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $962,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded down $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,934. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

