Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.43. 1,692,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,934. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.46.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

