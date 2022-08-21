Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.43. 1,692,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,934. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.46.
Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
