Brokerages Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Target Price at C$56.86

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATA. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,186,245.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

TSE ATA opened at C$43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$30.60 and a 1 year high of C$53.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.34.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.7112021 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

