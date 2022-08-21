Brokerages Set Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Price Target at $118.90

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Gecina Price Performance

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

