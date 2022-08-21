Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) PT at GBX 433.86

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 433.86 ($5.24).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Royal Mail Stock Down 1.4 %

RMG stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.23) on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 255.50 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42). The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 437.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 325.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

