Brokerages Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Target Price at $4.88

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRSSF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

TerrAscend Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. Research analysts predict that TerrAscend will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

