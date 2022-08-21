Brokers Issue Forecasts for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $9.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.22. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

ADI stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.