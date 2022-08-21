BSClaunch Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $15,743.15 and $6,162.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00770666 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About BSClaunch
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
