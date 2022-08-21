Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bunge makes up approximately 2.7% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,486.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

BG traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. 1,390,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

