Burp (BURP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,029.00

Burp (BURP) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Burp has a total market capitalization of $293,459.42 and $81,029.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burp has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,399.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00096059 BTC.

Burp Profile

Burp is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

