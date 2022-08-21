Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

