Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. 722,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,093. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 928.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

