Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for vTv Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VTVT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $1.22 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

