Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,887 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $26,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have commented on COF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.