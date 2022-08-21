Capital One Financial Comments on Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

