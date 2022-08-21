Cardano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $617.84 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.52 billion and approximately $617.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00106150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00256349 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00031878 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

