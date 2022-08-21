Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by RV Capital GmbH

RV Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 272.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,900 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for approximately 18.3% of RV Capital GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RV Capital GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of Carvana worth $59,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,222,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,867,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the period.

Carvana stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $363.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,163,258 shares of company stock worth $46,315,624 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

