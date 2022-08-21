CashHand Price Down 30.4% This Week (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $2,653.96 and approximately $2,065.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashHand has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003727 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00148601 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009714 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000075 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
CashHand Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.