Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,677. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

